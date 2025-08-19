Rajinikanth’s Coolie had a rocking run during its 4-day extended opening weekend, by almost scoring 400 crore gross at the worldwide box office. On day 5, it witnessed a huge drop, but still, it earned enough to make a smashing entry to the 400 crore club. With this, it emerged as the first Kollywood film to achieve the feat in 2025, and for Rajini, it is his third film to cross the milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Coolie earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

Backed by solid buzz, the Kollywood action thriller scored over 190 crores in India during the first weekend. On Monday, it entered the 200 crore club, and its current total stands at 206.65 crore net. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 243.84 crores. Overseas, too, it has earned a huge 160 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 5-day worldwide box office collection stands at 403.84 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 206.65 crores

India gross – 243.84 crores

Overseas gross – 160 crores

Worldwide gross – 403.84 crores

Becomes Rajinikanth’s third film to enter the 400 crore club

With 400 crore+ gross in the kitty, Coolie has emerged as Rajinikanth’s third 400 crore grosser globally. Before this, Rajini’s 2.0 (668 crore gross) and Jailer (605 crore gross) achieved the feat. It is also expected to cross the 500 crore milestone in the next few days.

Wins a high-voltage clash against War 2

Before the release, Coolie was expected to suffer due to War 2. Considering Jr NTR’s presence in War 2, Rajini’s biggie was expected to suffer in the Telugu market. However, tables were turned from day 2, and now, the Rajinikanth starrer is in the lead. Overall, too, it has emerged victorious as War 2 is heading for a lifetime collection of below 400 crores. On the other hand, it has already crossed the 400 crore mark globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: With War 2 Turning Out To Be A Failure, Will It Enter The 200 Crore Club In Hindi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News