With two heavyweight releases, War 2 and Coolie, hitting theatres, Mahavatar Narsimha was expected to be severely impacted, but guess what? It continues to display its strength. Last weekend, it witnessed superb growth, showing that there’s still some fuel in the tank. With both the latest biggies witnessing a massive dip on the first weekday, the animated juggernaut is expected to stay strong at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

War 2’s failure is a blessing in disguise for Mahavatar Narsimha

Since the latest Indian animated film is making most of its money from the Hindi market, a Bollywood biggie like War 2 was expected to affect its theatrical run, but yesterday, the scenario changed. On the first Monday, War 2 witnessed a crash, thus turning out to be a blessing in disguise for the Indian animated epic.

It is learned that morning shows of War 2 were cancelled at many locations due to poor occupancy. So, it will likely be replaced by Mahavatar Narsimha, thus providing an extra boost. Currently, the Hindi version has earned an estimated 160.42 crore net at the Indian box office. Considering its steady trend on weekdays and pattern of showing big jumps over weekends, the Hindi version has an outside chance of entering the 200 crore club.

Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha has a chance to score 200 crores at the Indian box office

Last weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 17.67 crores in Hindi. This weekend, it is expected to steal shows from War 2 and pull off another firm number. While a minimal drop is expected, it might even surprise everyone by matching its last weekend or scoring higher than it did.

It needs 39.58 crores more to score a double century in Hindi, which looks achievable. With War 2 failing to impress the audience and Coolie making ordinary numbers, the animated film is expected to stay strong. Its next major competition is Param Sundari, which releases on August 29.

Even after Param Sundari, it is expected to make moolah as the audiences of both films are completely different. So, a double century is on for the Hindi version of Mahavatar Narsimha.

