A Bengali film is slowly making its mark at the ticket window on BookMyShow and the box office. Dhumketu, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, has a total collection of 4.57 crore at the box office. The film is the second-highest-grossing Bengali film, surpassing Rakhee’s Aamar Boss.

In five days, the film has managed to register a ticket sale of 200.74K. In fact, on Monday, the film registered a ticket sale of 19.19K, almost in the same range as the Kannada horror comedy’s 21.2K ticket sales on BMS.

Dhumketu Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, Dhumketu managed to earn 44 lakh at the box office. This is a decent drop from the previous day’s 99 lakh. In the first weekend, the film earned 4.13 crore in its first weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the Bengali romantic drama at the box office.

Day 1: 1.11 crore

Day 2: 1.27 crore

Day 3: 76 lakh

Day 4: 99 lakh

Day 5: 44 lakh

Total: 4.57 crore

Dhumketu Budget & Recovery

Dhumketu has been mounted on a reported budget of almost 4 crore and it has managed to recover its entire budget. This 100% budget recovery is more celebratory, since the film had to wait for almost 9 years to get a release in the theaters.

About Dhumketu

Helmed by Kaushik Ganguly, the official synopsis of the film says, “A tea estate manager in North Sikkim loses his job, facing limited work options in the hills. He strives to support his family and restore happiness amid financial hardship.” Starring Dev and Subhashree Ganguly, the film is rated 7.1 on IMDb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

