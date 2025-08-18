Su From So Box Office Day 24: Performing Better Than Coolie & War 2

Kannada horror comedy Su From So has created history as it stands at a total net collection of 77.86 crore in India. The film performed better than Coolie and War 2 on Sunday, August 17. While the two superstar biggies witnessed their biggest drop on the first Sunday, Kannada horror comedy witnessed jump at the box office, that too on the 4th Sunday.

On the 24th day, the 4th Sunday, the horror comedy earned 2.56 crore at the box office, a jump from the previous day’s 2.2 crore. The entire fourth weekend contributed to the total with a net collection of 7.31 crore at the box office.

Su From So Breaks Three Huge Records

The horror comedy made three records with the film. Scroll down to check them out.

Most Profitable Horror Comedy

Mounted on a budget of 4.5 crore, the film has managed to churn out a profit of 73.36 crore, registering 1630.2% return on investment. It is the most profitable horror comedy of the modern era, surpassing Stree 2.

Highest Grossing Kannada Film Of 2025

The film has entered 100 crore worldwide, and it is the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 by a huge margin.

4th Highest Kannada Grosser Of All Time

Su From So has managed to surpass Charlie and Rakshit Shetty‘s 777 Charlie at the box office to bring the 4th highest-grossing Kannada film of all time at the box office.a

Check out the weekwise breakdown of the horror comedy starring Raj B Shetty, Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad & others.

Week 1: 20.15 crore

Week 2: 27.9 crore

Week 3: 22.5 crore

Day 22: 2.55 crore

Day 23: 2.2 crore

Day 24: 2.56 crore

Total: 77.86 crore

Su From So Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 24 days.

India Net Collection: 77.86 crore

India Gross Collection: 91.87 crore

Budget: 4.5 crore

Profit: 73.36 crore

Return On Investment: 1630.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 14.15 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 106.02 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Sumathi Valavu Box Office Day 17: Horror Comedy By Arjun Ashokan Recovers 100% Budget – 14th Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News