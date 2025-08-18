Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth Axes Every Single Kollywood Film Since 2024 Except One

Rajinikanth’s Coolie missed the 400 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide collection. The film is the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025, and also the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide after Chhaava and Saiyaara.

Missed The 400 Crore Mark

Due to a shocking drop on the first Sunday at the box office, Rajinikanth missed the 400 crore mark worldwide. The Sunday drop was a huge setback for the film, which was expected to cross the 400 crore mark in four days of its release.

Coolie Surpasses Every Film Of 2024 -25 Except One

While Coolie is the highest-grossing Kollywood film worldwide, it has also managed to surpass every single Kollywood film of the last year, except for one. Except for Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time (464.54 crore), Coolie has surpassed every other Tamil film of 2024.

Seventh Biggest Weekend Overseas

Rajinikanth managed to deliver the seventh biggest weekend overseas as his biggie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Nagarjuna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Upendra, Aamir Khan and others managed to earn an approximate gross collection of $17.4 million overseas. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth with its weekend box office collection worldwide managed to register the fourth biggest global weekend of 2025.

Check out the all-time highest-grossing weekends of Indian films at the overseas box office.

Pathaan: $26M Baahubali 2: $22.5M Jawan: $21.5M Pushpa 2: $19.22M Leo: $18.21M Kalki 2898 AD: $17.90M Coolie: $17.40M

Coolie Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 194.50 crore

India Gross Collection: 229.51 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 154.50 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 384.01 crore

