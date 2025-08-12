It seems to be the era of romantic movies, and we’re all in! After the blockbuster run of Saiyaara, it’s now time for Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor led Param Sundari to shine bright at the box office. The official trailer was unveiled a few minutes ago, and it has all the elements to be a huge success. Scroll below for our detailed review!

Decoding the Param Sundari trailer

The 2-minute and 40-second long trailer begins with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor discussing their romantic history. It slowly turns into their own love tale, surrounded by a lot of drama. The male lead is a Delhi ka munda, Param Sachdev, while his female love interest is Sundari from Kerala. Will it be a union of two states?

Param Sundari Trailer Review

It’s a quintessential love story – a couple from two different religions fall in love but face their own set of hurdles. Sidharth Malhotra aced his Delhi ka munda look, and well, it’s not the first time we’ve seen him in such a character. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is finally exploring her maternal roots; must say, this is one of her best avatars. She also reminded me of Deepika Padukone’s Meenamma from Chennai Express, but with her own spark, which is refreshing.

The background score adds to the ‘feel-good’ visuals, but what really works for me are the dialogues. Whether it is Shah Rukh Khan‘s Baazigar reference or Janhvi Kapoor’s monologue on South vs Hindi, these indirect digs cracked me up. The trailer cut is very well thought, so a huge thumbs up to director Tushar Jalota for leaving us intrigued without revealing too much, which most Bollywood trailers tend to do recently.

All in all, Param Sundari has all the elements working in its favor. From cinematography to BGM, acting chops, and the dialogues, this could be the next big romantic surprise in Bollywood.

Not to forget, ‘Sundari’ Janhvi Kapoor tells ‘Param’ Sidharth Malhotra, “Kis ladki ko kaise fasana hai, sab pata hai na.” Well, I disagree, because Param Sundari is a very well-planned recipe that will attract the masses. So it looks like the entire team knows, “audience ko kaise fasana hai.” Plus we all know, Maddock Films has been mastering that with their back-to-back successes!

