In the last few years, the palette of Indian films has changed a lot, with violence and blood acting as the main characters in the film. Right from Animal to Kill & Pushpa 2 to Marco, Indian Cinema has redefined violence, and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 seems to take it a step further in the most sylized John Wickish way possible!

There’s no denying the fact that the teaser looks very much inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Even the song is very similar to B Praak’s version of Saari Duniya Jalaa Dunga. But wait, is that a bad thing? Well, not really, especially when the blood-soaked visuals and gut-wrenching revenge saga are presented with such brutal force.

The rebel in Tiger Shroff is back, and this time, he’s not just a Baaghi for love – he’s an unapologetic animal on the loose and this jaanwar vibe, interestingly suits Tiger while he takes us straight into a world of raw, unfiltered violence. It clearly is Tiger Shroff in his most savage avatar yet. Gone is the boyish charm; what we see is a man broken by loss, fueled by vengeance!

The masterstroke for Baaghi 4 is bringing back Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist! Baba’s screen presence is monstrous, and his madness contagious. In just a few seconds, he makes you realize why he is the Khalnayak in the truest sense of the word.

Baaghi 4 teaser is cannibalistically violent, with the actresses Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa soaked in blood, presented as a painting. This celebration of violence has been welcomed by audiences in the past few years, and I hope that Tiger Shroff delivers what he is promising with this intense ‘Jaanwar’ vibe.

Baaghi 4 is releasing in the theaters on September 5. It stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt. Check out the teaser of the film here.

