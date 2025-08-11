Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara has concluded its fourth weekend on a victorious note. The romantic musical drama has surpassed the lifetime collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and War. And now, Mohit Suri‘s directorial has axed the profits minted by Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Scroll below for a detailed day 24 report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 24

According to the official figures, Saiyaara earned 4.50 crores on day 24, a slight increase from the 4 crores earned on the fourth Saturday. Despite competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, the romantic musical drama packed a fourth weekend of 10.75 crores, which is impressive.

The overall net collection in India is 325.75 crores. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 384.38 crores. It is indeed a massive milestone for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to enter the 300 crore club in their debut film. However, the expectations will be huge from their future outings!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Weekend 4: 10.75 crores

Total: 325.75 crores

What is Saiyaara budget?

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film was made on a budget of 45 crores. In 24 days, YRF has minted returns of 280.75 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 624%.

Saiyaara has axed the profits minted by Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2. The 2023 action drama was made at an estimated cost of 75 crores. It concluded its lifetime in India, earning 525.50 crores, thus minting profits of 601%.

For the unversed, Mohit Suri’s directorial is the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025, while Gadar 2 was the 2nd most profitable Bollywood film of 2023.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (24 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 325.75 crores

India gross: 384.38 crores

ROI: 624%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

