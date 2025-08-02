Mohit Suri believed in himself and went on to create Saiyaara with new faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He seems to have manifested its box office success, which was unimaginable even for the trade analysts. The director is now only 9.75 crores away from hitting a never-seen-before milestone! Scroll below for a detailed day 15 report!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 15

The graph is gradually witnessing a downward trend due to increased competition at the ticket windows. On day 15, Saiyaara earned 5 crore, as per the official figures. It witnessed another 23% drop compared to 6.50 crore earned on the previous day.

It is worth noting that Saiyaara has attracted a massive audience in the first two weeks. The romantic musical drama is bound to slow down at the box office, so there’s nothing to worry about. After 15 days, the net collection in India comes to 290.25 crores. Including taxes, the gross total surged to 342.5 crores.

Check out the box office breakdown in India in 15 days below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Day 15: 5 crores

Total: 290.25 crores

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer remained the #1 audience choice for almost two weeks. However, the table has now turned due to Mahavatar Narsimha’s fantastic run in the Hindi belt. Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 have also joined the box office battle, bringing new challenges in the journey!

Mohit Suri set to hit a new milestone!

Director Mohit Suri’s highest-grossing film since 2014 was Ek Villain (105.5 crores). Saiyaara has not only rewritten history in 11 long years, but also marked the first outing of the filmmaker in the 200 crore club.

Now, it is only 9.75 crore away from the 300 crore club in India – the first ever for Mohit Suri. Exciting times ahead!

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (15 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 290.25 crores

India gross: 342.5 crores

ROI: 545%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 North America Box Office: 107% Jump In 12 Days To Axe Sikandar In Premiere Pre-Sales – Cakewalk For Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News