The wait will soon be over! Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 will release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025. Advance booking in North America has recently commenced. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has showcased 73% growth in the last 24 hours and is on track to surpass the premiere pre-sales of Sikandar. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

War 2 at the North America Box Office (12 days before release)

As per Venky Box Office, War 2 has registered premiere pre-sales worth 131.4K in the US. It has sold almost 5K tickets from 1,535 shows across 563 locations in the overseas circuit.

The total advance booking for premiere shows has surged to $147K in North America. Kiara Advani co-starrer has witnessed a 73% growth in the last 24 hours, in comparison to 85K worth of pre-sales on Friday. There are still 12 days to go, and with an improved pace, it could achieve new milestones for Bollywood films in 2025.

War 2 Telugu vs Hindi belt in North America

Jr NTR’s star power is working like a charm, as expected. Out of the $131.4K sales made in the US, around 83% of the earnings have come from the Telugu belt. Clearly, the Hindi belt is lagging way behind and needs to pick up the momentum as soon as possible!

War 2 vs Sikandar premiere pre-sales

Salman Khan led Sikandar witnessed a lukewarm response at the North American box office. However, it managed to accumulate $305.3K from the premiere shows alone. In order to beat that mark, War 2 will need to showcase a jump of 107%. With 12 more days until the big day, the milestone will be achieved like a cakewalk!

More about War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the sequel to War. While Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor have bid goodbye to the franchise, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR have joined the YRF spy universe with key roles alongside Hrithik Roshan.

It will be facing a head-on clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2: Faces A Brutal Drop Of Over 55%, Earns Less Than Liger’s Second Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News