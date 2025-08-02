Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom went downhill on the second day, which is alarming. On the opening day, it clocked the career-best figures for the actor, which was a much-needed relief for him amid a streak of back-to-back box office failures. However, after a strong start, the film failed to maintain a firm hold on day 2 and witnessed a sharp fall of over 50%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Mixed reactions dent the film

The trailer played an important role in creating good ground for the film in the pre-release phase. Unfortunately, the critical reception and word-of-mouth have been mixed so far, resulting in a massive decline on Friday (August 2). It was expected to stay in double-digits by maintaining a score of above 10 crores, but it didn’t happen.

Kingdom faces a brutal drop at the Indian box office on day 2

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom did a business of 7.5 crores on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 18 crores (revised number), the film saw a massive drop of 58.33%. Overall, it has earned 25.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 30.09 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 18 crores

Day 2 – 7.5 crores

Total – 25.5 crores

Faces a bigger drop than Liger

Shockingly, the day 2 drop is bigger than Vijay Deverakonda’s box office disaster, Liger. Liger did a business of 15.95 crores on day 1, and on day 2, it faced a drop of 51.72% and earned 7.7 crores. This is not a good sign as Kingdom is made on a hefty budget, and it can’t afford to lose its momentum at least in the first two weeks.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Tollywood spy action drama was made on a budget of 130 crores, making it Vijay Deverakonda‘s most expensive film. Against this cost, it has earned 25.5 crores so far. So, it has recovered only 19.61% of the total budget and has a long way to go. Let’s see how things proceed in the next few days.

