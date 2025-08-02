Mahavatar Narsimha has brought laurels for the Kannada film industry after a long time. The animated film based on one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu has managed to earn 44.9 crore net collection in India, including all languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Hindi Version Roaring

Amidst all the versions, the Hindi version is roaring at the box office. This is followed by the Telugu version. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version stands the lowest with its earnings at the box office in 7 days.

Mahavatar Narsimha India Box Office

Mahavatar Narsimha is inching towards the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film is interestingly very close to two major milestones. In fact, with almost 1.5 crore more, it will reach that landmark.

All Set To Become A Super Hit?

The animation film is reportedly mounted on a scale of 15 crore, including all languages. With 44.9 crore earnings, the film is only 10 lakh away from claiming a superhit verdict for itself.

Here’s the language-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) for the animation film in 7 days

Hindi: 32.82 crore

Telugu: 10.62 crore

Kannada: 91 lakh

Tamil: 43 lakh

Malayalam: 14 lakh

Total: 44.9 crore

Ready To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Animation Film In India

Currently, Mahavatar Narsimha is the fourth-highest-grossing animation film in India. But it is only 1.1 crore away from surpassing Frozen 2’s 54 crore gross collection, and it will then claim the third spot in the list.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing animation films at the box office (India Gross Collection).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 56.30 crore Incredibles 2: 54.50 crore Frozen 2: 54 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 52.9 crore Inside Out 2: 35.5 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 7: Animation Film Comes Too Close To Axe Lifetime Total Of Kajol’s Maa – It’s God VS God!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News