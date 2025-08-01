Vijay Deverakonda has started his innings at the box office for a redemption arc with Kingdom, but the day 1 ticket sales on BookMyShow do not paint a glorious picture for the superstar. In fact, he has clearly missed the memo as far as the opening day ticket sales are concerned!

Stays Below Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

VD’s film stayed below the opening day ticket sales of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel. The film that lost money at the box office registered a ticket sale of 227K on BMS on the day of its release!

Kingdom Box Office Day 1 Ticket Sales

Meanwhile, Kingdom, on the opening day, managed to register a ticket sale of 222K on BMS. Hopefully, with a decent word of mouth, the film might grow at the box office and bring better numbers over the weekend.

Check out the ticket sales on BMS of Telugu films on day 1 (ranked since 2023).

Pushpa 2: 1.75 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.12 Million Devara: 601K Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K HanuMan: 339K Kuberaa: 328K Daaku Maharaaj: 291K Tillu Square: 287K Hit 3: 270K

Kingdom Fails To Enter The Top 10

Kingdom failed to enter the top 10 ticket sales for a Telugu film on BMS. It missed the mark by almost 48K lesser sold tickets on BMS on the opening day. Currently, the 10th spot is held by Nani’s HIT 3, which registered a ticket sale of 270K.

About The Film

Helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri, the spy thriller starring Vijay Deverakonda is rated 6.3 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “An undercover police constable is plunged into Sri Lanka on a covert mission to dismantle a powerful syndicate, only to discover its mastermind is his estranged brother, forcing him to confront family loyalty and the moral cost of duty.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Su From So Box Office: Kannada Super Hit Film Axes Chhaava & Every Single Indian Film Except 1 To Become 2nd Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News