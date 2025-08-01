Kannada Cinema is currently witnessing a push with two of its films roaring at the box office – Mahavatar Narsimha and Su From So. While the former is an animation film produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the latter is a horror comedy! In 7 days, the horror comedy stands at a net India collection of 18.33 crore, which is brilliant.

Second Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025!

Interestingly, with the 18.33 crore collection, the horror comedy has surpassed every single Indian film of 2025, except for Saiyaara, to deliver the second most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Su From So Box Office Day 7

Su From So is mounted on a controlled budget of 3 crore, and the horror comedy has churned out a profit of 511% against this controlled budget. Meanwhile, on Day 7, Thursday, July 31, the film managed to earn 1.6 crore only, which was the first visible drop for the film ever since it was released on July 25.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the horror comedy.

Day 1: 78 lakh

Day 2: 2.17 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore

Day 4: 3.05 crore

Day 5: 3.4 crore

Day 6: 3.83 crore

Day 7: 1.6 crore

Total: 18.33 crore

Will Su From So Beat Saiyaara?

Currently, Su From So is very close to Saiyaara‘s profits. Ahaan Panday’s film with a collection of almost 278 crore, stands at the top with a profit of 517.7%. The good part is both films are earning at the box office but if one would overtake the other, is something, which is yet to be seen!

Su From So Box Office Summary

Check out the overall collection and profit of the thriller at the box office after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 18.33 crore

Budget: 3 crore

Profit: 15.33 crore

Returns On Investment: 511%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Kannada Films Of 2025.

