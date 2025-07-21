Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom is 10 days away from its release date. The film has already been picked up at the advance booking ticket window in the USA. However, the start is not phenomenal, but still it hints at a decent box office opening at the North American box office!

Kushi Box Office Premiere Pre-Sales (USA)

Comparing Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming release with Kushi, the superstar is faring very low! Kushi registered a pre-sales of $275K+ for the premiere day at the USA Box Office. Meanwhile, the superstar’s next film is trending too low!

Kingdom Box Office Pre-Sales

Kingdom has registered a pre-sale of $36,449 with 1.9K sold tickets. The full-fledged booking will definitely boost these numbers. Currently, it is almost 13% of Kushi’s total pre-sales for the premiere day at the USA box office.

Will Vijay Deverakonda Pick Up Pace?

It would be interesting to see if Vijay Deverakonda‘s upcoming film picks up pace at the box office with 10 days still remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters. Looking at the actor’s last debacles, a consistent positive word-of-mouth from the audiences would be crucial for the long run.

Will Kindom Enter The Top 5 Pre-Sales

It would be interesting to see if Kingdom enters the top 5 pre-sales for a Telugu film in the USA. To enter the 5th spot, the film needs to axe MAD, which registered a pre-sales of $280.2K for the premiere day in the USA. However, looking at the current pace, this seems like a herculean number to crack!

About Kingdom

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the spy action thriller stars Vijay Deverakonda alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse. The film will be released in two parts and has been planned as a duology!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Saiyaara Weekend Box Office: Ahaan Panday Destroys A Shah Rukh Khan Milestone & 5 Massive Records In Only 72 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News