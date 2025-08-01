Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 7: Animation Film Comes Too Close To Axe Lifetime Total Of Kajol's Maa

Mahavatar Narsimha has hit the ball out of the park, standing at a total of 32.82 crore net collection with its Hindi version. The animated film produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films is roaring at the Hindi box office, and it is already racing towards the super hit mark at the box office with the overall India numbers!

Kajol’s Maa To Be Surpassed Soon!

The animated film based on the story of one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu is all set to cross the lifetime collection of Kajol’s Maa at the box office. The horror film, which drew its inspiration from the story of Rakhtbeej, earned 38.63 crore in its lifetime.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, August 1, Thursday, the film managed to earn 5.92 crore, which is the second highest day for the film after Sunday’s earning of 7.06 crore. This proved that the film has already turned into a rage at the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the animation film.

Day 1: 1.46 crore

Day 2: 3.59 crore

Day 3: 7.06 crore

Day 4: 3.89 crore

Day 5: 5.82 crore

Day 6: 5.58 crore

Day 7: 5.92 crore

Total: 32.82 crore

Is Mahavatar Narsimha A Hit?

The official budget for the animation film is yet to be known, but it is reportedly mounted on a scale of 15 crore, including all languages. With 32.82 crore earnings only from the Hindi version, the film is definitely a hit at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the second weekend for the film brings as strong numbers as the first weekend

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

