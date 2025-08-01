Saiyaara has surprised everyone by becoming the most profitable Indian film of 2025 with a smashing profit of 517.7%. But what’s surprising is the top 5 list now includes a mixed bag from Indian Cinema including Gujarati and Odia films as well. However, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film is now the most profitable Hindi film of 2025.

Su From So Pushes Sankranthiki Vasthunam Out Of Top 10

The second spot is owned by the newly released Kannada film Su From So. The horror comedy has churned out a profit of 511% at the box office against a collection of 18.33 crore in 7 days. In fact, it has already pushed Sankranthiki Vasthunam out of the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025. It is also the most profitable Kannada film of the year.

Most Profitable Tamil Film

The most profitable Tamil film of the year is Maaman, which, in a neck-to-neck fight, surpassed M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family. Soori’s film was mounted on a budget of 10 crore and churned out a profit of 289% at the box office.

Most Profitable Telugu Film

Court: State VS A Nobody is mounted on a budget of 10 crore, and it churned out a profit of 306%. It earned a total of 40.6 crore in its lifetime.

Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

Rekhachithram is still the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It was the first successful Malayalam film of 2025 and is still holding its spot tight with a profit of 350%.

Saiyaara: Hindi: 45 crore | 278 crore | 517.7% Su From So: Kannada: 3 crore | 18.33 crore | 511% Bou Buttu Bhuta: Odia | 3 crore | 16.17 crore | 439% Chhaava: Hindi | 130 crore | 615.39 crore | 373.37% Umbarro: Gujarat | 4 crore | 14.68 crore | 367% Rekhachithram : Malayalam | 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Thudarum: Malayalam | 28 crore | 122 crore | 335.71% Court: State VS A Nobody: Telugu | 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% Maaman: Tamil | 10 crore | 38.9 crore | 289% Tourist Family: Tamil | 16 crore | 61.55 crore | 284.6%

