Fans knew they were in for a powerful musical treat as soon as the producers revealed a song featuring Bhojpuri King Pawan Singh, South’s Swagger Adivi Sesh, and the Sensational Hitmaker Jonita Gandhi. The buzz was only heightened by the recently released trailer, which gave the upbeat song even more attention. Pawan Singh and Jonita have contributed vocals to the eagerly anticipated song, which has now been released by the producers. The song was filmed in both Hindi and Telugu.

Touch Buddy Delivers A High-Energy Musical Blast

Bheems Ceciroleo composed the music, and Vayu Shrivastava wrote the fiery words, which are sung by the formidable combo of Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Adivi Sesh will be seen shaking a leg with Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, adding a little of his own unique swagger. The three of them light up the screen with their moves, making Touch Buddy the season’s top dance performance.

Pawan Singh, Adivi Sesh, and thousands of admirers will attend the grand premiere of the song in Gorakhpur.

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha: Release Date

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios, this ambitious project marks Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut and is filmed in both Telugu and Hindi. Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo collaborated on the film’s plot and screenplay, which was shot concurrently in Telugu and Hindi.

On April 10, 2026, Dacoit will be released in theaters throughout India.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South.

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (March 16 – March 23): Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Border 2, Kasaragod Embassy & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News