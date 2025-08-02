Coolie is just 12 days away from hitting the big screens all across the globe. But before the film witnesses its full-fledged release, it will enjoy its premiere shows in North America (USA and Canada). Considering the pull of Rajinikanth and the hype around the film, it was always expected to see a solid response in premiere shows, and that’s exactly what’s happening. Despite a clash with War 2, the magnum opus is enjoying buzz of its own, and in the pre-sales alone, it will soon touch the $1 million mark at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Kollywood action thriller is enjoying massive pre-release buzz in the overseas market, and the excitement is much higher than Rajini’s releases in the last few years. So far, the biggest draw has been the duo of Rajini and Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the trailer is expected to boost the hype significantly in pre-sales.

Coolie is unstoppable at the North American box office!

As per Venky Box Office, Coolie sold 28,897 tickets for the USA premieres (as of 7 am IST). So far, 1,132 shows have been listed for bookings at 424 locations. With such ticket sales, the gross collection of the USA premieres stands at a huge $765,705. Including Canada, the film grossed a staggering $880K at the North American box office through pre-sales of premiere shows alone.

Kabali’s 8-year-old record of premiere collection in danger?

Today, the trailer of Coolie will be out, and it is expected to boost bookings further. So, very soon, the $1 million mark will be touched. The way the film is moving ahead, it has an outside chance of breaking the 8-year-old record of Kabali (2016), which amassed an unbelievable $1.92 million through North American premieres.

Kabali still holds the record for Kollywood’s highest premiere collection at the North American box office. With crazy hype all around, Rajinikanth‘s upcoming biggie might topple it, but the task won’t be that easy. It’ll be interesting to see how the film picks up in pre-sales after the trailer release.

