The seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park film series, Jurassic World Rebirth, hit theaters on July 2, 2025, and continues to make its presence felt at the box office. Despite receiving a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year. As of now, the only three 2025 releases ahead of it in global box office earnings are A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha II.

Jurassic World Rebirth vs. Independence Day: Box Office Showdown

The latest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, has proven to be a major box office force. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has raked in nearly $728 million worldwide, surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of the 1996 sci-fi classic Independence Day, which starred Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Box Office Summary

North America– $308 million

International – $420 million

Worldwide – $728 million

Independence Day (1996) – Box Office Summary

North America– $306 million

International – $511 million

Worldwide – $817 million

Despite Independence Day holding a higher global total, Jurassic World Rebirth has edged it out in domestic earnings, marking another win for the dinosaur franchise in its continued theatrical dominance.

What Is Jurassic World Rebirth All About

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With much of the planet now inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. An extraction team is then sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, among other cast members.

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

