How to Train Your Dragon is currently the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, surpassing Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The live-action remake had an impressive starcast but no big Hollywood star except Gerard Butler. Owing to the film’s CGI for the dragons, it had a hefty production cost, but it has raked in a solid ROI in its run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The live-action remake had been having an excellent run at the cinemas, but its digital release has slowed down its momentum. The film is a box office success, and a sequel is also in the making. The fans are excited to see the popular franchise as live-action remakes. It is always a pleasure to watch dragons on the big screen.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Based on the Box Office Mojo data, How to Train Your Dragon collected $258.69 million at the domestic box office. The film is set to complete in fifty days. It collected a decent $489K on day 48. Meanwhile, the film raked in $351.05 million at the overseas box office, showcasing its impressive run. Adding the domestic and international cume, the worldwide collection has hit $609.7 million cume. It is the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $258.7 million

International – $351.0 million

Worldwide – $609.7 million

Enjoys more than 306% ROI

As per media reports, How to Train Your Dragon had an estimated production budget of $150 million. The film is rich in CGI, which includes the giant dragons. To make them lifelike and emotionally expressive, top-tier CGI was essential. Also, the flight sequences, dragon battles, and Berk’s landscapes required extensive VFX rendering. The movie needed around $375 million to break even, but the film has earned almost twice the break-even collection. The film is enjoying an ROI [Return on Investment] of $459.7 million or 306.5%.

The live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon starring Mason Thames, Gerard Butler, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost was released on June 13. The film is available on digital platforms as PVOD and for rent. It is on track to beat How to Train Your Dragon 2’s $621.53 million to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

