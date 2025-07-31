Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Rebirth is performing really well at the theaters, and it is one of the studio’s top 20 highest-grossing films. Scarlett Johansson’s film has achieved another milestone at the box office, beating the worldwide haul of a Disney blockbuster released in 2024. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Rebirth is the 19th highest-grossing film produced by Universal Pictures. It was made on an estimated budget of $180 million and has collected 302.1% more than the production cost. Thus, the movie is a box office success and has achieved blockbuster status as well.

How much has the film earned worldwide after 28 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jurassic World Rebirth collected a decent $2.4 million on its fourth Tuesday, maintaining strong legs at the box office in North America. It lost 304 theaters last Friday and has hit $305.7 million at the domestic box office. The film is expected to earn around $330 million domestically.

Internationally, the film has collected $418.16 million in less than a month. Added to the domestic cume of $305.7 million, the film has collected $723.85 million worldwide. It is projected to earn around $800 million in its global run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $305.7 million

International – $418.1 million

Worldwide – $723.8 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King was released last year around Christmas. It had a slow start but picked up soon and achieved blockbuster status. The Disney movie collected $722.6 million at the worldwide box office, including $254.56 million domestically. Jurassic World Rebirth recently surpassed the global haul of Mufasa: The Lion King.

Jurassic World Rebirth surpassed Mufasa and Gravity [$723.75 million] to become the #141 highest-grossing film of all time globally. To crack the top 140 grossers list, it will have to surpass Ne Zha’s $726.2 million global haul, which is expected to happen soon. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film was released on July 2.

