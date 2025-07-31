Brad Pitt-starrer sports drama F1 is unstoppable at the box office. As it nears F9’s lifetime, it is set to become the highest-grossing racing film at the domestic box office. The racing drama has been trending at the cinemas despite the competition and is expected to create history. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s film has been in cinemas for over a month. It received an A rating on CinemaScore, and the Rotten Tomatoes score is also impressive, which is why it is still doing so well financially. The film’s unparalleled visuals and soundtrack have elevated the cinema experience for moviegoers. This is also important since this is not a part of any franchise, and with this film’s success, makers can also dare to make such sports dramas.

How much has the movie earned at the domestic box office after 33 days?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, F1 lost over 479 theaters last Friday and is running in 2615 theaters only in North America. The movie collected a strong $1.1 million on its fifth Tuesday, still going strong despite the competition. It has been experiencing minimal drops daily; this time, it declined by -35.9% only from the last time. Therefore, the box office collection of Brad Pitt‘s film has reached $167.6 million.

On track to become the highest-grossing racing film post-COVID in North America

F9: The Fast Saga was released in 2021 and is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw. Directed by Justin Lin, it collected $173.00 million at the domestic box office. It is the highest-grossing racing film in North America in the post-pandemic era. Brad Pitt’s 2025 sports film is less than $7 million away from surpassing that collection and becoming the top-grossing racing film post-COVID at the domestic box office. It is happening this upcoming weekend.

Worldwide collection update

F1: The Movie is projected to collect $190 million on its theatrical run in North America. It has crossed the $300 million milestone at the overseas box office and is headed for the $350 million international milestone. The overseas cume stands at $345.2 million, and allied to the domestic cume, it brings the global total to $512.78 million. It is now tracking to earn $600 million at the worldwide box office. F1 was released in theaters on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $167.6 million

International – $345.2 million

Worldwide – $512.8 million

