Superman is surely flying high at the box office and is set to make history soon in North America among solo Superman movies. The DCU movie is on track to hit a major domestic milestone. A few days back, the film outpaced Thor 4’s dailies, and it continues to earn more than the MCU movie at the same point. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU movie is already the highest-grossing Superman movie domestically after beating Man of Steel. It is also expected to beat the Henry Cavill-starrer at the worldwide box office. David Corenswet has become a household name after the release of this film. It has also recorded one of the biggest third Tuesdays of the year, beating A Minecraft Movie and Sinners.

Superman’s box office collection on day 19 in North America

James Gunn’s Superman collected $4.3 million on its third Tuesday at the North American box office, recording one of the top 5 biggest 3rd Tuesdays in DC history. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, it lost 345 theaters last Friday, including the IMAX screens. Despite that, it collected the second biggest third Tuesday of the year, beating A Minecraft Movie’s $3.5 million, Jurassic World Rebirth‘s $4.2 million, and Sinners’ $4.2 million. It is only under Lilo & Stitch’s $5.4 million 3rd Tuesday cume. It has hit $296.8 million cume in North America.

Check out the biggest 3rd-Tuesdays among DC movies at the domestic box office.

The Dark Knight – $5.7 million Wonder Woman – $5.4 million The Dark Knight Rises – $4.7 million Superman – $4.3 million Aquaman – $3.9 million Joker – $3.8 million The Batman – $3.3 million

Set to become the first solo Superman movie to cross $300 million milestone domestically

The DCU film is less than $5 million away from hitting $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. It will be the first solo Superman movie to reach this milestone domestically, setting a new benchmark in DC history. The film is expected to earn between $370-$405 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection update

The DCU movie is also performing well in international markets. It has hit the $510.8 million cume worldwide, which includes $296.7 million domestic total and $214.1 million international gross. James Gunn‘s film was made on a budget of $225 million and will soon hit the breakeven point. The movie needs around $560-$570 million to reach breakeven. Superman was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $296.7 million

International – $214.1 million

Worldwide – $510.8 million

