Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is hitting milestones at the beginning of its run, enjoying a competition-free run so far. It is close to beating a significant milestone at the North American box office and the domestic haul of Eternals. The movie recently surpassed The Incredible Hulk in North America and is slowly climbing the list among MCU’s highest-grossers domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the 37th film in the MCU and has surpassed The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk to become the 35th highest-grossing film in just five days. The film has opened with positive reviews, but it is still hard to say how much it will earn at the end of its theatrical run. People are praising the VFX of this movie, and it is one of its biggest highlights.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps box office collection on day 5 in North America

Pedro Pascal‘s MCU debut saw a hike of +36.2% from Monday on its first Tuesday, Discount Day. It collected $14.18 million on day 5, staying put at #1 in the domestic box office chart, as per Box Office Mojo. The Fantastic Four: First Steps recorded the fourth biggest Tuesday of 2025, beating A Minecraft Movie. But it remained under Superman and had two more films. In five days, the film has hit a $142.3 million cume at the North American box office.

Check out the biggest first Tuesdays of 2025 [from highest to lowest]

Superman – $17.1 million Lilo & Stitch – $15.2 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $15.1 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $14.18 million A Minecraft Movie – $12.8 million

On track to cross $150 million milestone, edging closer to Eternals’ domestic haul!

The F4 movie is less than $10 million away from hitting the $150 million milestone. It might have crossed that mark on Wednesday, and the numbers are yet to be revealed. With that, it will be closer to beating Eternals. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek’s starrer MCU movie had an underwhelming run at the box office, collecting $164.8 million in its domestic run. First Steps will cross the domestic haul of Eternals before entering its second weekend. After it beats the domestic haul of Eternals, the F4 movie will become North America’s 34th highest-grossing MCU film.

Worldwide collection update

The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $99.05 million at the international box office on its opening weekend. Allied to the $142.25 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the MCU movie reached $241.3 million cume. It will also soon surpass the worldwide haul of The Incredible Hulk, crossing the $300 million milestone this upcoming weekend. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $142.2 million

International – $99.1 million

Worldwide – $241.3 million

