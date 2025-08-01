James Gunn’s Superman is moving closer to completing one month at the theaters. It has achieved several box office milestones and amassed over $500 million worldwide. The film is now on track to achieve yet another interesting feat soon. This will happen after it surpasses the global haul of The Meg and among Warner Bros Pictures-produced films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DCU movie is the first film in the studio’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Like Marvel, which breaks the timeline into Phases, James Gunn and Peter Safran seem to be differentiating movies as part of several chapters. The critics enjoyed the fun and vibrant vibe of the movie while praising David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult’s performances.

How much has the DCU movie earned at the worldwide box office?

Superman’s domestic box office collection after 20 days is $299.7 million, including $2.9 million from this Wednesday. The DCU movie’s latest overseas cume has reached $223.0 million, and allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $522.7 million. It will soon outpace Brad Pitt starrer F1’s $523.4 million as the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown

North America – $299.7 million

International – $223.0 million

Worldwide – $522.7 million

Set to beat The Meg & be one of Warner Bros Pictures’ top 40 grossers

According to The Numbers, Superman is the #43 highest-grossing film ever produced by Warner Bros Pictures. To enter the top 40 list, it will have to surpass The Meg. For the unversed, The Meg is a 2018 sci-fi flick by Jon Turteltaub featuring Jason Statham in the leading role. The Meg collected $529.3 million worldwide and is the #40 highest-grossing film through WB. The DCU movie is less than $10 million away from beating that number and cracking the all-time top 40 grossers list of Warner Bros Pictures.

More about the film

Superman, directed by James Gunn, follows Clark Kent as he navigates his dual identity, balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. While facing global threats and personal dilemmas, he strives to bring hope to a world increasingly uncertain about heroes. The story reintroduces classic characters with a grounded, emotional core, offering a fresh start for the iconic superhero in James Gunn’s DC Universe. Superman was released on July 11.

