Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have all the reasons to celebrate as Mahavatar Narsimha has achieved a staggering 1000% profit! That’s not it; Ashwin Kumar’s animated epic mythological drama has also emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 17 report!

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office

It’s been a glorious run as the third weekend accumulated almost 3X more moolah than the opening weekend. Yes, you heard that right! Mahavatar Narsimha earned 35.23 crores in the Hindi belt alone, which is 217% higher than the first weekend of 11.1 crores. It has garnered 126.76 crores in the best-performing language.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection (All Languages)

In 17 days, the animated mythological action film has earned a whopping 169.51 crore net, all languages combined. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 200 crores. Mahavatar Narsimha is mounted on a budget of 15 crores. It has amassed returns of 1030%, becoming the second Indian film of 2025 to cross 1000% profits. Hombale Films’ production is the second-most profitable film this year, after the Kannada blockbuster Su From So.

Check out a detailed language-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Hindi: 126.76 crores

Telugu: 35.15 crores

Kannada: 4.94 crores

Tamil: 2.24 crores

Malayalam: 42 lakhs

Total: 169.51 crores

Now the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film!

The record-breaking spree seems never-ending for Ashwin Kumar’s directorial. Mahavatar Narsimha has axed the lifetime earnings of Sky Force (134.93 crores) and Sitaare Zameen Par (165.39 crores) to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The box office run has truly been historic!

The next target is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, which is likely to be surpassed today or tomorrow.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Saiyaara: 317.25 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Raid 2: 179.30 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 169.51 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 165.39 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Jaat: 90.34 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 17 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 169.51 crores

India gross: 200 crores

ROI: 1030%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

