It’s going to be a clash of the clans this Independence Day as Coolie will arrive in theatres alongside War 2. Rajinikanth starrer is leading the pre-sales in North America but how are the trends in India? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 advance booking update!

Coolie Advance Booking Update (3 days to go)

While Coolie is expected to dominate the Tamil screens, the growth will be limited in the Telugu and Hindi belt due to Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan’s strong pull. As per Sacnilk, Coolie registered advance booking worth 14.19 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It saw minimal growth of 28% in the last 24 hours.

Rajinikanth starrer has sold an impressive 68.5K tickets, all languages combined. As one would expect, Tamil is the best-performing belt, contributing to 97% of the total pre-sales in India. The action thriller is also showing good trends in Hindi and Telugu, but is yet to pick up the pace in Kannada.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown of Coolie advance booking in India (3 days to go):

Tamil: 13.86 crores

Hindi: 23.23 lakhs

Telugu: 7.80 lakhs

Kannada: 90K

Total: 14.19 crores

Will soon enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2025 in India

A huge boost is expected in pre-sales during the last 72 hours. Coolie is aiming to enter the top 5 advance booking sales of 2025 in India. The first target is to beat Mohanlal‘s L2: Empuraan, which sold tickets worth 18.15 crores. Post that, it will be battling against Vidaamuyarchi (18.40 crores) and Good Bad Ugly (18.90 crores) for entry into the top 3.

Coolie vs War 2 Pre-Box Office Battle

Superstar Rajinikanth’s pull in the Tamil cinema is undeniable. Coolie is leading the battle in advance booking with a huge lead. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has registered advance booking of only 2.09 crore gross so far.

