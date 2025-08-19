Rajinikanth’s Coolie fetched massive numbers during its 4-day extended opening weekend, and all eyes were set to see how it performs on the first Monday. Given the mixed reactions from critics and audiences, the film was expected to see a significant dip, but no one ever thought that it would crash at the Indian box office, showing a drop of over 60%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

In the first four days, the Kollywood action thriller amassed solid numbers and registered the superstar’s second-biggest opening weekend. It scored 194.5 crores, staying just below the first weekend of 2.0 (215.25 crores). Yesterday, on day 5, it was expected to drop less than 50% or 50%, but it saw a crash and failed the Monday litmus test.

Coolie crashes at the Indian box office on day 5

Coolie saw a big drop in occupancies for the Tamil and Telugu versions, resulting in a shocking collection of 12 crores on day 5, as per Sacnilk. Compared to Sunday’s 35.25 crores, it witnessed a brutal drop of 65.95% or 66%. Despite such a fall, it managed to enter the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, as the current total stands at 206.50 crore net (all languages). Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 243.67 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Total – 206.50 crores

Alarming sign for the film

Even though Coolie amassed almost 200 crores during the first weekend, the picture on the first weekday isn’t good at all. The film is mounted on a huge budget of 350 crores. Against such a cost, it must earn 350 crore net minimum to be in the safe zone.

The Rajinikanth starrer still has a chance to become a successful venture if it stays steady on the remaining weekdays of the first week, without showing heavy drops. Both the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are crucial from hereon.

