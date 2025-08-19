F1: The Movie continues to amaze exhibitors worldwide. It is on the verge of crossing the $600 million milestone worldwide. In China, the film has earned a significant title after its eighth weekend. The film has surpassed the lifetime of Soul in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film also has strong legs at the Korean box office, and the IMAX re-release is helping it further. It also emerged as the highest-grossing sports film ever at the worldwide box office and as Brad Pitt’s highest-grosser. This is a remarkable thing as it is an original and a non-franchise movie.

F1: The Movie at the box office in China

According to industry tracker, Luiz Fernando’s report, Brad Pitt’s F1 collected $745K on its 8th three-day weekend at the Chinese box office. The film is holding strongly at the Chinese theaters, declining by -19.2% from last weekend. The sports original flick collected a decent $277K on its 8th Sunday across 1K screenings. Thus, the film has hit $58.5 million cume at the box office in China in 52 days. It has collected $31K in pre-sales for 8th Monday over 1K screenings.

F1 becomes the #21 highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID

In China, Brad Pitt’s highest-grosser has surpassed the lifetime collection of Soul in 52 days. It was directed by Pete Docter and featured the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Phylicia Rashad, Donnell Rawlings, Questlove, and Angela Bassett. The film collected $57.3 million in China and was the #21 highest-grossing Hollywood title post-COVID. Pitt’s film had snatched away the title by the end of the 8th weekend.

On track to beat Despicable Me 4 and enter the top 20

Brad Pitt’s film is less than $2 million away from beating Despicable Me 4. The 2024 sequel collected $59.9 million in China. If F1 surpasses that collection, it will become the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. F1 was released on June 27.

