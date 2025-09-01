Popular Japanese anime movies earn remarkable box office numbers. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is among them. It has crossed a major milestone at the box office in Japan and is inches away from surpassing Spirited Away and achieving yet another significant feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is also doing well at the Korean box office. The film has surpassed another Studio Ghibli movie to become the fourth-highest-grossing Japanese movie ever in Korea. Infinity Castle has beaten Howl’s Moving Castle at the Korean box office, and Haruo Sotozaki’s film has beaten Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in just 10 days.

How much has the film earned on its 7th weekend at the Japanese box office?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the anime movie collected an estimated $6.5 million on its 7th three-day weekend. It has declined by 20.7% from last weekend after collecting around $2.7 million on its 7th Sunday, hitting ¥29.85 billion cume, reaching 21.4 million admissions. It is around $202.8 million in USD. Therefore, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the 6th film in history to cross $200 million mark in USD.

Inches away from beating Spirited Away’s lifetime collection in Japan

Based on the data, Infinity Castle is less than ¥3 billion away from beating Spirited Away‘s ¥31.68 billion lifetime at the Japanese box office and becoming the 2nd highest-grossing film of all time. Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away collected an estimated $261.2 million, including re-releases.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is also closing in on Spirited Away’s 24.3 million admissions, including re-releases. The Demon Slayer movie has reached 21.4 million admissions and is less than 4 million away from beating the Oscar-winning Studio Ghibli movie as the 3rd most-watched movie ever in Japan. It will start rolling out in North America and Europe soon. Infinity Castle was released in Japan on July 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

