Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a force to be reckoned with at the Japanese box office. It remained the go-to choice of the audience for almost 6 weekends. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now only $8 million away from achieving a milestone that only two films have attained in history! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office performance in Japan

According to estimates, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned $1.2 million in Japan on August 29, 2025. It is no longer the #1 choice of the audience as the new release Exit 8 has conquered the throne. However, Akaza’s Return is performing better than Kokuho, Crayon Shin-Chan #32, Jurassic World Rebirth, and other competitors.

The gross earnings of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Japan surged to $196 million (¥29.05 billion) in approximately 43 days. It is currently the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time in local currency. Akaza’s Return now competes against Spirited Away (¥31.68 billion) to steal the #2 spot. After that, it will compete with the OG Demon Slayer film – The Mugen Train, which topples the list with a lifetime collection of ¥40.75 billion.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle set to rewrite history in Japan!

Infinity Castle is now inches away from reaching the ¥30 billion mark in Japan. Only two films in history have achieved this milestone — The Mugen Train and Spirited Away.

In USD, Akaza’s Return is only around $8 million away from achieving the feat and joining the leagues of The Mugen Train and Spirited Away. Exciting times ahead!

More about the Infinity Castle movie

It is the first part of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle trilogy. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the dark animated fantasy action film is produced by Ufotable. It was released in Japan on July 18, 2025 followed by arriving in many international circuits including Korea, Taiwan and Singapore in August.

