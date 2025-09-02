Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar, and Monal Gajjar in key roles, is all set to emerge victorious at the Indian box office and is just a few lakhs away from recovering its entire cost. Amid this, the film had its Monday litmus test yesterday and maintained a good pace. However, comparing the collection with the opening day, a significant drop was witnessed. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

The Gujarati supernatural psychological horror film was released on August 27 and received highly positive reviews from critics. Word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was also favorable. Due to the positivity among moviegoers, the film maintained momentum over the weekend. Even on the first Monday, the film displayed its hold.

How much did Vash Level 2 earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

As per Sacnilk, Vash Level 2 earned 59 lakh on its first Monday, day 6. Compared to the opening day of 1.3 crores, the film dropped by 54.61%. But it isn’t a fair comparison, as on the opening day, it benefited from the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. It had a regular working day on the second day, and the film scored 90 lakh. Compared to day 2’s 90 lakh, the Gujarati biggie dropped by 34.44%, which is a good hold. So, the film did pass the Monday litmus test.

Overall, Vash Level 2 has earned 7.59 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 8.95 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.3 crores

Day 2 – 90 lakh

Day 3 – 90 lakh

Day 4 – 1.7 crores

Day 5 – 2.2 crores

Day 6 – 0.59 crore

Total – 7.59 crores

Just a few lakhs away from entering the safe zone

Even if Vash 2 drops more than expected from here, it won’t cause any damage, as it has almost recovered the budget. Reportedly, the Janki Bodiwala starrer was made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this, it has already earned 7.59 crores, thus recovering 94.87% of the total budget. Today or by tomorrow, the film will recover its entire cost and enter the safe zone. In the lifetime run, it is expected to make healthy returns.

More about the film

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the supernatural psychological horror film is a sequel to Vash (2023), which was remade as Shaitaan (2024) in Hindi. Shaitaan featured Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Both films featured Janki Bodiwala in a key role.

