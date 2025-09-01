The James Gunn-helmed Superman achieved a handful of milestones at the domestic box office this weekend. It also surpassed American Sniper to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films released by Warner Bros Pictures. Keep scrolling for the deets.

At the worldwide box office, it has been surpassed by the Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie. The DCU movie remains strong at the domestic box office even after over fifty days. The Labor Day extended weekend has given this movie a significant boost at the domestic box office, like the other films.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

Superman is the strongest at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, it collected $2.6 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the North American box office with strong legs. It witnessed a drop of 24.4% from last weekend. And, on Labor Day, the film raked in another $700K domestically, bringing the domestic total to $351.74 million. It thus crossed the $350 million milestone at the North American box office.

Becomes the 5th DC film to cross this mark domestically

James Gunn‘s film joined the leagues of The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Wonder Woman, and The Batman after crossing the $350 million milestone. It is the fifth DC film to achieve this feat domestically.

1. The Dark Knight – $535 million

2. The Dark Knight Rises – $448.1 million

3. Wonder Woman – $412.8 million

4. The Batman – $369.3 million

5. Superman – $351.74 million

Surpasses American Sniper as the all-time 75th highest-grossing movie domestically

The David Corenswet-starrer DCU movie has also beaten the domestic haul of American Sniper to become the 75th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. For the record, American Sniper collected $350.2 million in its domestic run, and it was also the 9th highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros Pictures. Superman has snatched away that title from the Bradley Cooper-starrer.

Currently, Superman is tracking to earn between $355 million and $360 million in its domestic run. Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, it has raked in $611.4 million. The movie was released on July 11.

Box office summary

North America – $351.7 million

International – $259.7 million

Worldwide – $611.4 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Crosses This Significant Milestone & Thor: Ragnarok On Its 9th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News