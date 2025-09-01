Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: 9th Weekend Update
Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: 9th Weekend Update (Photo Credit –Facebook)

The Jurassic World movie finally crossed its last key milestone at the worldwide box office. Jurassic World Rebirth has also beaten the global haul of Thor: Ragnarok to become the all-time #96 highest-grossing film worldwide. During this weekend, it also surpassed the worldwide haul of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jurassic World Rebirth crossed $850 million at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, the Scarlett Johansson-led movie collected $1.47 million on its ninth weekend, a drop of -30.4% from last weekend. It also lost 748 theaters this past week. On Labor Day, it added another $380K at the domestic box office, bringing the collection to $338.26 million cume.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World Rebirth collected a solid $4.6 million at the overseas box office on its 9th weekend. At the international box office, the film also witnessed a minimal drop of -29.2% from last weekend. It is still holding strong across the international markets. The film collected $517.3 million after nine weekends in over 82 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection crossed $850 million this weekend, and the global total is $855.2 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide box office collection

  • North America – $338.3 million
  • International – $517.3 million
  • Worldwide – $855.6 million

Surpasses Thor: Ragnarok’s global haul

Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor franchise. It collected $855.3 million at the worldwide box office and became the 96th highest-grossing movie of all time. Jurassic World Rebirth surpassed the global haul of Thor: Ragnarok to take away the 96th rank and push the MCU movie to the 97th rank.

Scarlett Johansson’s film aims for Venom‘s $856.08 million global haul to crack the all-time top 95 grossers list. It is tracking to around $870 million at the worldwide box office, and with that, it might be able to beat Wolf Warrior 2’s $870.3 million haul as the #90 highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Weapons Box Office: Overtakes Sinners In The Overseas Market & Hits A Blockbuster Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out