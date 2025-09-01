The Jurassic World movie finally crossed its last key milestone at the worldwide box office. Jurassic World Rebirth has also beaten the global haul of Thor: Ragnarok to become the all-time #96 highest-grossing film worldwide. During this weekend, it also surpassed the worldwide haul of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jurassic World Rebirth crossed $850 million at the worldwide box office

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, the Scarlett Johansson-led movie collected $1.47 million on its ninth weekend, a drop of -30.4% from last weekend. It also lost 748 theaters this past week. On Labor Day, it added another $380K at the domestic box office, bringing the collection to $338.26 million cume.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World Rebirth collected a solid $4.6 million at the overseas box office on its 9th weekend. At the international box office, the film also witnessed a minimal drop of -29.2% from last weekend. It is still holding strong across the international markets. The film collected $517.3 million after nine weekends in over 82 markets. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection crossed $850 million this weekend, and the global total is $855.2 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide box office collection

North America – $338.3 million

International – $517.3 million

Worldwide – $855.6 million

Surpasses Thor: Ragnarok’s global haul

Thor: Ragnarok is the third film in the Chris Hemsworth-led Thor franchise. It collected $855.3 million at the worldwide box office and became the 96th highest-grossing movie of all time. Jurassic World Rebirth surpassed the global haul of Thor: Ragnarok to take away the 96th rank and push the MCU movie to the 97th rank.

Scarlett Johansson’s film aims for Venom‘s $856.08 million global haul to crack the all-time top 95 grossers list. It is tracking to around $870 million at the worldwide box office, and with that, it might be able to beat Wolf Warrior 2’s $870.3 million haul as the #90 highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

