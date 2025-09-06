Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Baaghi 4 has made a good opening at the Indian box office. It clocked 10 crore+ to enter the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Bollywood. The action thriller has broken several other records. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

How much did Baaghi 4 earn on day 1?

According to official figures, Baaghi 4 garnered 13.20 crores on day 1. A Harsha’s directorial was expected to clock a double-digit opening and it very much lived upto the expectations. Tiger Shroff starrer remained the #1 audience choice, leaving Param Sundari, The Bengal Files, and others behind.

Enters the top 10 adult openers of all-time

Due to the violent content, Baaghi 4 was certified ‘A’ by the CBFC. Sajid Nadiadwala’s production has entered the top 10 adult openers of Bollywood. It surpassed Emraan Hashmi’s Raaz 3 (10.5 crores) and Veere Di Wedding (10.7 crores) to gain the 8th spot on the list.

Where does it stand among Tiger Shroff’s biggest openers?

It’s been a fruitful opening for Tiger Shroff, as Baaghi 4 has clocked the fifth-highest opening of his career. The action thriller crossed the debut made by Baaghi (11.94 crores) and Student Of The Year 2 (12.06 crores)

Check out Tiger Shroff’s Top 5 openers at the Indian box office:

War (2019): 53.35 crores Baaghi 2 (2018): 25.10 crores Baaghi 3 (2020): 17.50 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024): 16.07 crores Baaghi 4 (2025): 13.20 crores

Clocks the 8th highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood

The streak of success on the opening day continues. Tiger Shroff has also crushed Sunny Deol’s Jaat (9.62 crores) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to become the 8th highest opener of 2025 in Bollywood.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 13.20 crores

India gross: 15.57 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal Starrer Is Just 7.15 Crores Away From Avoiding Losing Verdict

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News