Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria Starrer

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: After giving a Hit with Student Of The Year which successfully launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood, Karan Johar came back with a sequel in 2019. However this time he didn’t direct the film and let Punit Malhotra helm the sequel.

Student Of The Year 2 which marked the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood, also had Tiger Shroff in lead but couldn’t impress the audience to that extent.

The film took a decent start but the collections started dropping later. With a lifetime business of 70.66 crores, it turned out to be a losing venture for Dharma Movies.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 12.06 crores

Day 2: 14.02 crores

Day 3: 12.75 crores

First Weekend: 38.83 crores

Day 4: 5.52 crores

Day 5: 5.02 crores

Day 6: 4.51 crores

Day 7: 4.02 crores

First Week: 57.90 crores

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Day 9: 2.29 crores

Day 10: 2.82 crores

Day 11: 1.25 crore

Day 12: 1.10 crore

Day 13: 1.06 crore

Day 14: 1.00 crore

Second Week: 11.17 crores

After Second Week: 1.59 crore

Total: 70.66 crores

