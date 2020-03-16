Kalank Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Led 2019 Multistarrer

Kalank Box Office: Karan Johar’s 2019 ambitious and big-budget multi-starrer project Kalank proved to be a Box Office debacle. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Kunal Kemmu took a good opening but dropped badly after that.

The audience rejected the film and hence the collections started coming down rapidly.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown:

Kalank

Day 1: 21.60 crores

Day 2: 11.45 crores

Day 3: 11.60 crores

Day 4: 9.75 crores

Day 5: 11.63 crores

First Weekend (Extended): 66.03 crores

Day 6: 3.05 crores

Day 7: 2.73 crores

Day 8: 2.47 crores

Day 9: 2.22 crores

First Week (Extended): 76.50 crores

Day 10: 0.65 crore

Day 11: 1.02 crore

Day 12: 1.40 crore

Day 13: 0.35 crore

Day 14: 0.29 crore

Day 15: 0.20 crore

Day 16: 0.15 crores

Second Week: 4.06 crores

Third Week: 0.44 crore

Total: 81 crores

