From Court, Killa To Fireband – Make Most Of Your Time By Watching These ‘Really’ Good Marathi Films On A Click

There’s a wave of coronavirus scare across the entire globe and now, in India too, the situation is pretty tensed. While the government is taking preventive measures to tackle the situation and fight the epidemic, people too are avoiding mobbed places with most of them preferably staying at home. Wondering about how to spend your free time at home? Fikar not, we are here with the top 5 Marathi films you can watch on Netflix and mind us, you won’t regret investing your time for it.

Take a look at Marathi films that are must-watched on Netflix:

Court (2014)

Court won the national award in Best Feature Film category in 2014 and it rightly deserves so. Most of the film is set in a courtroom and it revolves around aging protest singer, Narayan Kamble. He is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide. The film portrays a sad reality of India’s judicial system.

Fireband (2018)

Backed by Priyanka Chopra, Fireband revolves around a feminist divorce lawyer named Sunanda Raut, who takes on her male counterparts while defending cases like rape, domestic violence against women. Despite all the success, she is haunted by her childhood trauma.

Killa (2015)

In 2015, Killa emerged victorious in Best Feature Film in Marathi category. It’s one of the best offerings in recent times with deals with a story of a boy and his emotional transformation, who along with his mother shift to a new place. Apart from its gripping screenplay and performances, the film stands out due to excellent cinematography and background score.

Jogwa (2009)

Jogwa is a national award-winning film of 2009 and it dictates a dark tale of devotees of Yellamma- Jogta (male) and Jogtin (female). It shows how they have to suppress their desires and are ill-treated in society. The amazing performances by Upendra Limaye and Mukta Barve will tear you apart.

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

This light-hearted film was an official India’s official entry for Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It traces the struggle of Dadasaheb Phalke in making Raja Harishchandra, India’s first feature film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!