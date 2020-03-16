Coronavirus Pandemic: With Theaters Closed, Bollywood To Approximately Face A Loss Of 800 Crores!

Coronavirus Pandemic: Now that the entertainment industry is officially closed until March 31st, the effects of the same will be evident for the whole fraternity. With theatres being closed, a huge chunk of income will be cut.

Bollywood has to bear the loss of an estimated 800 crores as per the reports. The Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has announced that all production work shall be halted from March 19 to March 31. The shooting of many Bollywood flicks such as Jersey, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra were cancelled due to coronavirus. Whereas the business of recently released films like Angrezi Medium and Baaghi 3 got severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, more than half of cinemas across the country – around 3500 screens – have been shut down, following orders from various state governments including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Punjab due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Meanwhile, there are several films that have to bear the consequences. The much-awaited Sooryavanshi’s release date is yet to be announced, and the makers are worried that the buzz of the film might get fade a little if the problem of Coronavirus Pandemic doesn’t get controlled soon.

Brahmastra’s release date has already got postponed several times, now again the shoot of the film is cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Release dates of many upcoming films like Sardar Udham, James Bond’s next No Time To Die and Fast and Furious 9 have been postponed.

