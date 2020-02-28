Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Sensuous Chemistry During Shoot; See Video

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has been making a lot of noise ever since its inception. The film is a reboot of Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s 2007 horror-comedy, and the expectations are flying high. Now, a recent video from the sets has been leaked and witnesses the lead actor’s sizzling chemistry.

In a video which is going viral across the social media platforms, one can witness the duo in traditional attires. While Kartik is seen in a lehenga with an orange blouse and silver ghagra, Kartik, on the other hand, is seen donning a white kurta with black denim. The actor is seen lifting his lady love in his arms and eventually they both involve in some lovey-dovey romance. The background seems to be that of a palace and going by the looks of it, we wonder if it’s being made on a similar theme like that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

Check out the viral video below:

The team is currently shooting in Jaipur for the second schedule.

Meanwhile, Kartik too took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen dressed in the godman’s attire from the film.

In the video, he is seen humming the tune of the title track of the movie.

He captioned the video: “Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti… Ting ding ting tiding ting ting… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… #Jaipur lets Roll… Mango Season Begins.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”. The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Vidya’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date.

