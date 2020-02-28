‘I Am Not Okay With This’ Already Declared As One Of The Greatest Shows On Netflix By Netizens, Check Tweets

Netflix’s one of the latest originals I Am Not Okay With This starring Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff (earlier seen in Hollywood It series), Sofia Bryant and Kathleen Rose Perkins has instantly become the talk of social media. The comedy-drama started streaming on Netflix on Feb 26 and netizens are already raving about it especially on microblogging site Twitter.

While our Review for the same will be out soon, let’s have a look at what Twitterati has to say about it.

I Am Not Okay With This Is Already Declared One Of The Greatest Shows On Netflix By Netizens, Check Tweets
Well, netizens seem to have already declared it one of the greatest shows of Netflix. Have you watched it yet?

Directed by The End of the F***ing World fame Jonathan Entwistle, the show is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. I Am Not Okay With This is the story of a teenage girl with superpowers who is facing the complexities of high school, family and her own s***ality.

The show has 7 episodes which range from 20-30 mins each. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and 85% on Rotten Tomatoes so far.

