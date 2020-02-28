Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 7: Has A Fair First Week

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: With the rising star status of Ayushmann Khurrana, expectations have gone pretty much up for the films featuring the actor. Till two-three years back, if a film of his did a business of around 50 crores then it was considered as good. However, now one expects nothing less than 75 crores from him, especially after three 100 Crore Club films in quick succession (Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala).

No wonder, his latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would go down as an under-performer theatrically. The film did open quite well and though the Friday numbers were slightly lesser than Dream Girl and Bala, they were still good enough for the kind of genre and theme that it belonged to. However, there were visible signs soon after, that the first week won’t really be great when there wasn’t much of a weekend growth. Post that when the weekdays started taking a fall, it was clear that the film hasn’t really worked well even for the target audience.

As a result, the first week numbers are just 44.84 crores and this isn’t much if one compares this with the opening weekend collections of Bala [43.95 crores] and Dream Girl [44.57 crores]. In fact, one can’t expect much of a hold in the second week for the film which means it would be a challenge for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to eventually go out there and hit the 60 crores lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

