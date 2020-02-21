Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Gay’mble Doesn’t Pay Off

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi Chadha, Maanvi Gagroo

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

What’s Good: Everything that you’ve already seen in the trailer, if you didn’t like that too please refer ‘what’s bad’ section below

What’s Bad: Everything you must’ve thought will be bad about the film, yes it’s preachy

Loo Break: ‘Loo is Loo’

Watch or Not?: If you’re going in thinking it’ll be yet another Ayushmann Khurrana film, please don’t!

User Rating:

Kartik (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman (Jitendra Kumar) are seen running for a special train ‘Vivah Express’ as they recite their life story concluding it with “Main bhaag raha hoon” (I’m running). Both are in love but Aman is afraid to come out of the closet. Kartik decides to join Aman and his family for a wedding happening in Allahabad (Sorry Yogi Ji, now Prayagraj).

Aman’s father Shankar Tripathi (Gajraj Rao) catches both of them in the act of smooching and he starts vomiting. Now, Shankar knows this secret and how he plans to save the wedding along with knowing that his son is gay is a major subplot in the second half. The rest of it is all about how the family reacts to Aman’s confession and whether or not he ends up with Kartik.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Script Analysis

Over the years Shubh Mangal Saavdhan still holds its esteem because of being a hard-hitting film that didn’t ‘try’ to hit too ‘hard’. This one had the novelty but the makers are so lost in following the formula, they forget having something original in hand. There are some genuinely funny moments but they lose the impact because of all the mess happening around.

I just had a random thought while watching the film, what if Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar were never really two different people. Ayushmann should’ve been Jitendra’s inner conscious which eventually helps him to get out of the closet. I wish they shouldn’t have followed the formula trying something different. I’m all up for gay-romance but a love story needs to build the love instead of rubbing it all over your face.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Star Performance

Won’t believe I would say this for an Ayushmann Khurrana performance, but he’s just not there. I’ve lived among homosexuals and they’re not so animated all the time. Ayushmann performs a dual-role in a single character, one in which he’s this swishy & fearless person and in the other he’s Ayushmann. Problem is, I found his ‘Ayushmann’ side better despite the film trying hard to sell his swishy side.

Jitendra Kumar looked awkward from the word go. There are some roles for which certain actors are never meant to be, Aman is that role to Jeetu Bhaiya. He’s just blundering around in the couple-scenes making them klutzy for the audience. He gets the high-on-drama scenes on-point and that’s the only plus of his performance.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta save the film from slipping into oblivion. Their comic-timing and years of experience manage to garner few laughs here and there. Maanvi Gagroo’s character exists just because they had to show someone’s wedding in the family. The script undergoes no change even with her absence.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Hitesh Kewalya who wrote the dialogues for the part one of the franchise turned director for this one. The problem here is, he didn’t have a story as good as RS Prassana’s in part one. He manages to take a one-line thought and stretches it till it’s not shattered. He designs this one as a monologue which involves preaching more than anything else.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho comes in as a refreshing surprise. It has a scene in which Ayushmann rests on Jitendra on bike mimicking the other couple, speaks more than what this entire film has to say. None of the other songs works. Karan Kulkarni’s background score is very annoying, too loud to hamper the visuals on-screen.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, some films take themselves too seriously because of their subject but this one had every scope to do everything differently. It gets stuck in the formula serving nothing close to extraordinary.

Two and a half stars!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases on 21st February 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!