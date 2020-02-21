Priyanka Chopra’s Biopic On Ma Anand Sheela Gets A Green Signal From Amazon Studios!

Ma Anand Sheela’s biopic has been a topic of interest for many filmmakers and actors for a long time now. While there were strong reports of Alia Bhatt doing one, the reports now say that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to play the controversial icon in a film backed by the Amazon Studios and the studio has greenlit the project tentatively titled Sheela.

It was with the release of Netflix’s hit documentary Wild Wild Country that explored the cult self-styled Godman Osho was, and Ma Anand Sheela came to light. There were several filmmakers who claimed of making a film on her life, of which a confirmed name from India was Shakun Batra. There were also reports that Priyanka has been roped in. And there was confusion if these were two different projects, or Shakun and Priyanka were working together.

Resting the confusion is a report in the Hollywood Reporter which says Amazon Studios’ next will be Ma Sheela’s biopic, and will have PeeCee play the cult lady. The film will be directed by Barry Levinson. It is produced by Barry Levinson’s Baltimore Pictures, Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Permut Presentations’ David Permut and Jason Sosnoff. Sheela has been written by Nick Yarborough.

Priyanka had announced about the project back when she appeared on the Ellen Degeneres’ chat show. Recently we also saw Ma Anand Sheela claiming that she has sent a legal notice to the actress for not asking for her consent. In this case, let’s see what the further updates have in store for us.

