Box Office: Not Khans, Akshay Kumar Or Ajay Devgn But Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Only One To Achieve THIS In Last 10 Years

After being in news for quite some time, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has hit the cinema screens today. It is touted to be another winner for Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also set to hit a double hattrick of Superhits or Super-Duper Hits. But even before this comic caper turns out to be a success, let’s get enlightened about an interesting box office feat that has only achieved by Ayushmann, thus beating all big guns of Bollywood like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and also Ajay Devgn.

Since 2011 i.e. speaking about the current decade, Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Bollywood actor to deliver 5 back-to-back Superhit or Super-Duper Hits at the box office. His unbeatable streak starts from 2018 with AndhaDhun (Superhit), Badhaai Ho (Super-Duper Hit), Article 15 (Superhit), Dream Girl (Super-Duper Hit) and Bala (Super-Duper Hit). Next to him is Salman Khan with 4 back-to-back Superhits or Super-Duper Hits. His list includes Ready (Superhit), Bodyguard (Superhit), Ek Tha Tiger (Superhit) and Dabangg 2 (Superhit). His streak got disturbed as Jai Ho turned out to be a Plus affair.

Below Salman Khan is Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. He missed out the chance once as he delivered a hattrick of Superhits or Super-Duper Hits including Rustom (Super-Duper Hit), Jolly LLB 2 (Superhit), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (Super-Duper Hit) and the streak was broken by Pad Man (Hit).

Below are streaks of Superhits or Super-Duper Hits of other stars:

Aamir Khan- PK (Superhit) and Dangal (Super-Duper Hit)

Shah Rukh Khan- Jab Tak Hai Jaan (Superhit) and Chennai Express (Superhit)

Ranveer Singh- Simmba (Super-Duper Hit) and Gully Boy (Superhit)

Kartik Aaryan- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Super-Duper Hit) and Luka Chuppi (Superhit)

It could be clearly seen that no other actor has delivered 5 back-to-back Superhits or Super-Duper Hits at the box office in the current decade, which makes Ayushmann as the most bankable star.

(Note: The status of the films are in accordance with Koimoi’s profitable lists and verdict tables)

