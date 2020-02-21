Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Closes At 75 Crores, Check Out The Final Round Up

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: After running in theatres for four weeks, Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s film has come to an end of its journey. The film brought in mere 0.75 crores* in its fourth week and that has just allowed it to come close to the 75 crores mark. This is where it would end its run as well, what with a show or two in select multiplexes at a few centres.

The Varun Dhawan starrer is concluding its theatrical run in the same range as Sui Dhaaga and Dishoom which were released a few years back. These films too stopped at their tracks in the 70s, though Street Dancer 3D did deserve to enter the 100 Crore Club.

Though that hasn’t quite happened for the film, it seems like Coolie No. 1 could well turn out to be one such film. The last century that Varun had scored was with his dad David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and now history could well repeat itself with the redux version of Coolie No. 1.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!