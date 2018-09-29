Sui Dhaaga Box Office: 8.30 Crores VS Day 1 Of Varun Dhawan’s Last 5 Films!

Varun Dhawan is on a roll since ever since his career started and also amongst the most bankable superstars in Bollywood. His strong credibility is backed by cent percent success ratio. Even the stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar can’t claim to have such unbroken string of box office successes. Over the years the actor has established himself as a mass entertainer and gained critical acclaim as well with Badlapur, October.

31-year-old actor possess enough following among youth and family audiences making him a hot property for movies. There’s always an awareness among audiences about Varun’s movie which ensures decent start at box office. Amongst last five releases, excluding October which still managed a decent start considering its niche subject, all scored superbly with double-digit opening at box-office. Let’s take a look at openings of Varun’s last five films:

October directed by Soojit Sircar released in limited screens opened with 5.04 crore on first day, though failed to a score double-digit, still a decent start considering unusual subject and targeted audience. In 2017, Judwaa 2 directed by his father and renowned director David Dhawan, did phenomenal business of 16.10 crore on first day, even though filling in Salman’s shoe was a big task itself, Varun managed it due with his connect with masses. Badrinath Ki Dulhania, sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania started off its box office journey with flying colours by recording 12.25 on first day. Dishoom, released in 2016 was the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan with John Abraham. The movie was an action-thriller directed by Rohit Dhawan and managed to score more than expected with figures of 11.05 crore on first day. In Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, Varun shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan for first time. The movie clashed with Bajirao Mastani but still managed to open with thunderous response by collecting 21.80 crore on first day.

Now coming to the latest release Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan managed to keep his reputation intact. The movie collected decent amount of 8.30 crore on its first day. Start is good considering the kind of subject it deals with and with word-of-mouth ranging from decent to good, the collections will escalate over the weekend.