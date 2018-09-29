News around Firoz Nadiadwala’s Hera Pheri has been creating a buzz ever since the producer announced its third instalment, Hera Pheri 3, with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty in lead just like its prequels. The film was said to go on floors in the coming year with Indra Kumar as the director but we might have some bad news for all the Hera Pheri fans!

Sources close to Bollywood Hungama reveal that nothing in place for Akshay Kumar starrer. “Hera Pheri 3 was announced based on a one-line idea that was narrated to the entire cast. While Akshay Kumar had given a go ahead to the film, he was very clear on the fact that he would allot his date only after a bound script is in place. He is in no hurry to start shooting for the film mainly because he knows the expectation that audience have from the film and he doesn’t want to release the film just to bank on the brand name. The idea has been developed a couple of times, but the outcome was not satisfactory which has got the film back to square one” said a source adding further that an official announcement by producer has been made to get some funds from the investors to get the film rolling.”

Furthermore, there is nothing fixed for the movie, except for the star-cast! “Firoz Nadiadwala is an independent producer who usually bank rolls a project based on crowd funding. As the shooting of Hera Pheri 3 came to halt with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead, the producer landed in a cash crunch. After he convinced Akshay Kumar to come on board, the investors have regained their interest on the project and have agreed to fund the same however nothing apart from star-cast has been locked as of now,” added the source.

The source also revealed that the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 might begin in 2020 probably. “Director Indra Kumar is currently busy with the post production of Total Dhamaal and he would shift his focus to Hera Pheri 3 from January 2019. He will sit with the creative team of the film and indulge in the brain storming sessions to develop the screenplay. The earliest that the film can go on floors is the last quarter of 2019 and release in the second half of 2020 provided that the team is able to lock an interesting script.”

We hope things work out well and we get too witness the upcoming comedy drama soon! Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming magnum opus with Rajinikanth, 2.0 which is slated to hit the theatres in November.