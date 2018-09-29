Pataakha: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch This Sanya Malhotra & Radhika Madan Starrer!

If you are making plans for the weekend, then be sure to include a show of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha. Why, you ask? Well, here you go!

Well….Vishal Bhardwaj: VB surely has his own style when it comes to filmmaking and he clearly excels at the craft. The film has all the essentials of a VB drama and is probably one of his best works. So, if you are up for some good cinema with a touch of humour and reality, this one’s for you!

Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan: If you loved Dangal, here is your chance to watch Sanya Malhotra perform a rather unique Dangal with her co-actor Radhika Madan. Radhika’s fans are also especially excited for her Bollywood debut. She ruled the small screen with her show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi before this. Their chemistry (yes, even their fights) are amazing.

Authentic in every sense: If the girls are from the village, they look like it too. So, be it mastering the Rajasthani dialect, making dung cakes or walking with a matka on their heads, both Sanya and Radhika look tailor-made for the parts. You don’t see such talent every day!

Raw quirky humour : The film on the life of two warring sisters is full of vivacious and funny dialogues that will have you chuckling throughout the film. The sisters fighting whether verbally or physically will keep you in splits throughout the film.

Sunil Grover: We are all aware of his wit and humour and it is safe to say that you get to see that and much more in the film!